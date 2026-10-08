Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on October 8 in Goa at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The news of his death has left the Hindi and Marathi film industries deeply saddened. Soon after the news surfaced, several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Nimrat Kaur, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kiara Advani, expressed their grief and remembered the veteran actor. Reports said Nana Patekar was found unconscious at his residence in Goa and was taken to a private hospital in Dona Paula. Doctors declared him dead at 5:20 AM. The actor’s death has led to an outpouring of tributes from colleagues who worked with him over the years.

Akshay Kumar, who shared screen space with Nana Patekar in Welcome and Housefull 5, shared an emotional note on social media. The actor remembered his time working with Nana and said that he would always treasure the memories they created together. “Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own,” he wrote on X.

“I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say,” he further added.

Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say. 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2026

Riteish Deshmukh, who worked with Nana Patekar in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, also expressed his shock. He remembered Nana as an actor who could play every kind of character and also praised his work outside cinema. “I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people’s hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn’t a role or a character he couldn’t perform. He aced it all — a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people,” he wrote.

I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people’s hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn’t a role or a character he couldn’t perform. He aced it all — a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory !!!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 8, 2026

“I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory !!!!” added Riteish.