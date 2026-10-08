Nana Patekar death: Maharashtra announces full state honours for veteran actor

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. His death has left the Hindi and Marathi film industries mourning the loss of one of their most respected performers. Tributes have been pouring in from actors, filmmakers, political leaders and several others from the film world.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced that Nana Patekar would be given a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to Marathi theatre and Indian cinema. The decision came after the veteran actor was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Goa following a cardiac arrest.

Doctors reportedly tried to revive Patekar for nearly 45 minutes, but could not save him. Announcing the decision on X, Shelar highlighted the actor’s contribution to both theatre and cinema. He wrote, “Considering the unparalleled contribution of actor Nana Patekar to Marathi plays as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema, we have decided to conduct his last rites ‘with full state honors’.”

Speaking to the media, Shelar described Patekar’s death as a major loss for the arts. The actor had built a long career across theatre, Marathi cinema and Hindi films, earning recognition for his intense performances and distinctive screen presence.

Patekar began his film career with the 1978 film ‘Gaman’. He later became known for memorable performances in films including ‘Parinda’, ‘Prahar’, ‘Angaar’, ‘Krantiveer’, ‘Tiranga’, ‘Khamoshi’ and ‘Ab Tak Chhappan’.

His connection with theatre remained an important part of his career. Before becoming a familiar face in mainstream Hindi cinema, Patekar established himself through theatre and Marathi work. His performances over the years earned him a strong following among audiences across different generations.

Despite being 75, Patekar continued to work in films. He was recently seen in ‘Housefull 5’. He also appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘O’Romeo’, where he played a police officer alongside Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. His recent work also included a cameo in ‘Subedar’, starring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

His death marks the end of a long and influential career that connected Marathi theatre, regional cinema and mainstream Hindi films.