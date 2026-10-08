There was much more to Nana Patekar than his powerful performances on screen and stage. Those who worked closely with the veteran actor knew about his deep love for cooking and feeding people. Nana was known to prepare food for his co stars and friends, both on film sets and at home. He had even said that he could cook meals for film crews of up to 200 people at a time. He would often involve members of the cast and crew in simple tasks such as chopping and peeling vegetables. On one occasion, he jokingly said that he considered himself a better cook than an actor.

Following Nana Patekar’s death, actor Adil Hussain spoke about his memories of the veteran star and recalled the warmth he experienced while working with him. The two actors shared screen space in Ananth Mahadevan’s yet to be released film The Confession Of Mary. Nana plays a Roman Catholic priest in the film, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Speaking about Nana, Adil said, “I woke up to the news of his passing. It’s shocking and devastating. I grew up watching him. He’s one of the most admired and favourite actors of India along with Om (Om Puri) ji and Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah) bhai.”

Adil said that one of his strongest memories of Nana was the way he looked after him during their shoot in Goa. He recalled, “My memory of Nana sir is that he took very good care of me. He would ask me everyday, ‘Adil, kya khaayega?’ He would organise lunch for me and put it up next to his van. He came to know that I love fish. He would order different kinds of fish in Goa as we were shooting there. He would then invite me home where he cooked dosa and crabs.”

Adil further remembered how Nana would personally make sure that he got fresh food. “He wouldn’t sit with me to have lunch because he wanted to feed me garam dosa, fresh off the pan. I would finish one and he would immediately get me another. This was in his Goa house where he passed away this morning. We were supposed to meet soon for the release of our film. It’s very, very sad,” he said.

Adil also admitted that working with Nana changed his earlier impression of him. He said, “The image that I had of him initially was that he’s a very strict person because that’s what I had heard. But suddenly, out of the blue, I saw this gentle human being with the warmest heart looking after another actor with all his affection. These are the only things I could remember when I heard that he’s not there anymore. I was like, oh my god!”

Nana reportedly suffered severe chest pain at his home in Goa. A medical team reached his residence and found him unconscious. Cardiac massage was administered before he was taken to a private hospital in Dona Paula, where he was declared dead at 5:20 am.