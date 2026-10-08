Veteran Bollywood and Marathi actor Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. According to reports, the actor was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula early Thursday morning. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him. Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, said Patekar was declared dead at around 5:20 am. Doctors reportedly performed continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation for 45 minutes, but he could not be revived. A medico legal case has been registered and a post mortem examination will be conducted.

Nana Patekar was one of the most recognised actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. His career began with the 1978 film Gaman, after which he went on to work in several films across different genres. He became particularly known for his intense acting style and strong screen presence. Some of his best known films include Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome.

During the early 2000s, Patekar continued to receive appreciation for his performances in films such as Shakti: The Power (2002), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005) and Taxi No. 9211 (2006). He also became widely popular with audiences for playing gangster Uday Shetty in the comedy Welcome (2007). He returned as the same character in Welcome Back (2015). More recently, he appeared in a supporting role in Housefull 5.

Patekar was also part of the political thriller Raajneeti in 2010, for which he received his fifth Filmfare Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. In Marathi cinema, he earned major recognition for his performance in Natsamrat and won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the film.

Apart from acting, Patekar also worked as a director and was involved in theatre. He lent his voice to songs in films including Yeshwant (1997), Wajood (1998) and Aanch (2003).

With a career spanning more than four decades, Nana Patekar worked across Hindi and Marathi cinema, theatre and filmmaking. His sudden death at 75 marks the end of a long and notable chapter in Indian cinema.