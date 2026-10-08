Following Nana Patekar’s death, an old remark by the veteran actor about his acclaimed performance in Natsamrat has resurfaced. Nana played Ganpatrao Ramchandra Belwalkar in the 2016 Marathi film, one of the most remembered performances of his career. He had once explained why he chose to play the character on screen instead of performing the same role in the original stage production.

Speaking at the Jal Kranti Parishad organised at Reshimbagh in Nagpur, Nana discussed the intense emotional involvement required to play such a demanding character. He explained that an actor has to give everything to a role while performing it. “Even if you have to play a role, you have to put your whole life into it while giving your best performance,” he said.

Why Nana avoided the stage version

Nana then spoke about the actors who had played the central character in the Marathi stage production before him. He said their performances were so emotionally demanding that he was concerned about the physical impact of repeatedly playing the role.

“All the actors who have played the lead role in the play Natsamrat so far [died of heart attacks]. If I had done the play and immersed myself in the role, I too would have died of a heart attack after 25 shows. That is why, instead of doing the play, I played the role in the film Natsamrat,” Nana had said.

The actor also remembered several respected performers who had taken on the role over the years. He mentioned Vikram Gokhale, Dr Shriram Lagoo, Datta Bhat and Chandrakant Gokhale while discussing the legacy of the stage production.

“Vikram Gokhale was an excellent actor, and it is not possible for me to reach his level,” Nana said. He also added, “In the play Natsamrat, Dr Shriram Lagoo, Datta Bhat and Chandrakant Gokhale all gave excellent performances. There were many shows of these plays. They put their whole life into the role in every performance,” he said.

Nana Patekar’s memorable Ganpatrao

Released in 2016, Natsamrat was based on the celebrated Marathi play written by Kusumagraj, also known as VV Shirwadkar. Nana played Ganpatrao Ramchandra Belwalkar, a respected theatre actor known as Natsamrat.

The story follows Ganpatrao after he retires from the stage. He gives his wealth to his children and hopes to live peacefully with his wife Kaveri, played by Medha Manjrekar. However, their lives change as they face neglect and humiliation from their children.

The film explores Ganpatrao’s journey from a celebrated theatre personality to an ageing man who feels unwanted within his own family. Nana’s performance became one of the defining roles of his career and remains closely associated with his legacy.