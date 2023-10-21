scorecardresearch
Nani, Vivek Athreya team up for new feature ‘Nani31’

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Telugu star Nani has teamed up with his old collaborator, the director-screenwriter Vivek Athreya for a new feature which is currently titled ‘Nani31’.

The official X handle of DVV Entertainment shared a video from the sets of ‘Nani31’ and wrote: “#Nani31it is (fire emoji) The most lovable combo of our Natural Star @NameisNani & #VivekAthreya is back. UNCHAINED on Oct 23rd. Muhurtham is on Oct 24th. Get ready to witness thrills, chills, and fun (sic).”

This marks the ‘Eega’ actor’s second outing with the director after they made their collaborative debut with the film ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ that starredNaniand Nazriya.

The project is shrouded in mystery as of now, though the project from its on-set depiction looks like it will be more of an action film. But as of now, nothing can really be ascertained.

Last seen in the film ‘Dasara’, the actor will next be seen in the film ‘Hi Nana’ which is a family-drama-romance film, where he will share the screen alongside actress Mrunal Thakur.

Directed by Shouryuv, the ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ alum’s film had released its teaser a while back which saw him in a very realistic setting as a doting father to his little girl.

But at the same time it is not all candy and rainbows for him as the two have their occasional fights, though that doesn’t letNanistop from being a good father.

As forVivekAthreya, ‘Nani31’ currently marks his latest venture after the 2022 film ‘Ante Sundharaniki’.

–IANS

anv/kvd

Agency News Desk
