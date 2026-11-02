Nauvari Saree: The Nine-Yard Symbol of Maharashtrian Pride in Eetha

Some garments are worn. Others are carried with pride. The Nauvari saree, which Shraddha Kapoor wears with remarkable grace in the trailer of Eetha, is undoubtedly the latter.

When Shraddha, portraying legendary Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, passionately defends the Nauvari, the moment carries more weight than a simple dialogue about traditional attire. It touches upon a cultural identity that generations of Maharashtrian women have worn with pride.

Literally translating to nine yards, the Nauvari, also known as Lugade, is one of Maharashtra’s most recognisable traditional garments. Unlike the conventional saree, it is draped in a dhoti-like style, with the fabric tucked between the legs. This distinctive arrangement allows greater freedom of movement, making it practical for women engaged in agricultural work, fishing and other physically demanding activities.

But the Nauvari gradually became much more than functional clothing. It came to represent Maharashtrian womanhood, tradition, dignity and cultural belonging. Its distinctive drape, often complemented by a nath, green bangles and traditional jewellery, gives it an identity that is instantly recognisable.

The association becomes particularly striking in Lavani and Tamasha, Maharashtra’s traditional folk performance culture.

Lavani combines music, poetry, rhythm, expressive dance and storytelling. The Nauvari, with its freedom of movement and distinctive silhouette, became an integral part of the performer’s visual identity. Its graceful yet energetic drape complements the footwork and expressive movements that make Lavani so captivating.

For performers like Vithabai, it was not merely stage attire. It was part of the cultural world they represented.

This is what makes the Nauvari’s prominent presence in the Eetha trailer particularly interesting. The film draws inspiration from Vithabai’s extraordinary journey in the world of Lavani and Tamasha. By placing such emphasis on the saree, the makers appear to be establishing something fundamental about the woman at the heart of the narrative.

Shraddha Kapoor’s character does not simply wear the Nauvari. She stands up for what it represents. And that distinction matters.

The nine-yard saree becomes an extension of her identity, her artistic roots and her cultural pride. It also gives audiences an insight into a tradition that deserves to be understood beyond its colourful costumes and captivating performances.

After all, the Nauvari is not simply about how a Maharashtrian woman dresses. It is about what she carries with her.

Some garments make a statement. The Nauvari carries a legacy. And with Eetha, that legacy is ready to find a much wider audience.