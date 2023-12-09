Saturday, December 9, 2023
BollywoodNews

Navin Prabhakar: Lucky to meet right people at the right time

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actor, comedian and mimicry artiste Navin Prabhakar is grateful for the friends in his life, and considers himself lucky to meet the right people at the right time. After a long innings in the industry as a stand-up comedian, Navin has also established himself as an actor.

Navin has been a hard working artist right from the beginning and never depended on luck.

He said: “I can only talk about myself. You get to observe all the characters, and whenever you get an opportunity, sink it in, learn as much as you can. You will get the reward for your learning sooner or later.”

“People are quite impressed with my stand-up comedy shows. Thank God for the compliments which I get. I am really lucky to meet the right people at the right time. Also, you should have a good adviser at work who can guide you at the right time. I am grateful for those friends in my life,” said the ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’ fame actor.

Talking about his achievements in career, Navin said: “I have enjoyed my profession a lot. Apart from my existence as a successful stand-up comedian, people also know me as a good actor, an anchor, a voice actor, a dubbing artist and a dance performer in live shows.”

The ‘Bombay to Goa’ actor concluded saying he is a great observer, and these things help him grow.

“I am thankful to the Almighty that he made me a stand-up comedian. I get to delve into all aspects of life. Highs and lows are there in every profession and that teaches you and helps you grow,” he added.

–IANS

sp/khz

