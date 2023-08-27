Navneet Malik on bridging the gap between actors and casting directors

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Model-turned-actor Navneet Malik has opened up on what he dislikes about the showbiz, saying there should be a system where artistes with potential can reach out to the casting directors, and vice-versa.

Navneet will be soon seen playing the negative lead in the thriller series ‘The Freelancer’.

Speaking to IANS, the actor who is known for his role in ‘Heropanti 2’, said: “What I like about this industry right now is people are not bounding any actor into certain roles, whether it’s positive or negative. They accept them in different roles and characters. That’s the good part of this industry.”

He further shared: “I dislike that whatever roles that are coming in the industry are not reaching to the potential people, like there are thousands of deserving and experienced people.”

“So, there should be some system where people can reach out to casting directors, and casting directors should reach out to actors, whether they are in Mumbai or they are living somewhere else, there should be some system. So, this is where we are lacking right now,” he said.

Navneet has faced his fair share of setbacks despite his talent and successful appearances in projects like ‘Heropanti 2’, ‘Love Hostel,’ and the song ‘Jaaniya’ with over five million views. However, his spirit remains unbroken despite the challenges.

He added that he is more inclined towards action and romantic films.

‘The Freelancer’ boasts of an impressive cast with Mohit Raina as the Freelancer, Anupam Kher as the brilliant analyst Dr Khan, and Kashmira Pardesi as Aliya.

The series is based on the book ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat. The story revolves around a daring rescue mission to save a young girl held captive in war-torn Syria. It delves into the dangerous operations of the Islamic State (IS), revealing how they manipulate and recruit followers for their sinister cause from across countries.

The mastermind behind the series is well-known filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, known for hits like ‘Special OPS’, ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26’, ‘Baby’, and ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’. Bhav Dhulia takes charge as the director, promising an adrenaline-pumping experience.

The series also features Sushant Singh, Manjari Fadnis, Sarah Janedias, John Kokken, and Gauri Balaji in key roles.

‘The Freelancer’ will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on September 1.

