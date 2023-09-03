Navneet Malik shares Vicky Kaushal desires to work with Neeraj Pandey

Actor Navneet Malik recalled his meeting with Vicky Kaushal, saying how the latter had expressed his desire to work with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. Navneet has earned heaps of compliments for his performance as negative lead Mohsin in Neeraj Pandey’s riveting thriller ‘The Freelancer’.

From director Bhav Dhulia to writer Shirish Thorat, his co-stars, friends, family, and viewers alike, everyone has been showering Navneet with praise. But the icing on the cake was when he had the pleasure of meeting Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.

Navneet’s Josh was certainly high when he met Vicky, and the ‘Uri’ actor showered him with praises.

Recalling the encounter, Navneet said: “Vicky is not just a fantastic actor but also a genuinely humble and warm person. When we met, he welcomed me with a big smile and mentioned that he had watched ‘The Freelancer’ trailer and was eagerly looking forward to the series, especially my character, Moshin.”

“He also acknowledged how fortunate I am to work with Neeraj Pandey, and expressed his desire to collaborate with Neeraj Pandey in the future. He wished me the best for ‘The Freelancer’ and my upcoming projects, and we even clicked a heartwarming picture together,” shared Navneet.

The actor continued, “I’m truly touched by his words, support, and encouragement. While I have great admiration for his acting skills, it’s his down-to-earth nature and cheerful personality that have left a lasting impression on me.I hope our paths cross again in the future, and maybe we even get to share the screen someday.”

‘The Freelancer’ stars Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardesi, Sushant Singh, Manjari Fadnis, Sarah Janedias, John Kokken, and Gauri Balaji in important roles.

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in romantic comedy ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. The film stars Sara Ali Khan. He next has ‘The Great Indian Family’, and ‘Sam Bahadur’.