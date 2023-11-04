scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Neetha Shetty relates to her enriching role 'Deepika' in 'Aangan: Aapno Kaa'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Neetha Shetty is all set to play Deepika Sharma in the upcoming family drama ‘Aangan – Aapno Kaa’, and said she connected with her character’s determination to succeed in life.

‘Aangan – Aapno Kaa’ is an endearing story of a daughter who is determined to fulfil her duties towards her father indefinitely. A contemporary family drama, the show also promises to be a heartwarming journey of a daughter with a unique perspective on marriage.

The family drama features Mahesh Thakur as a doting single father to three daughters – Deepika (Neetha Shetty), Tanvi (Aditi Rathore), and Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana).

Stepping into the role of the eldest daughter is Neetha. Being the eldest in the family, Deepika has a source of support for her family and has helped her father look after her siblings and the household after her mother passed away. An air-hostess by profession, Deepika is ambitious and assertive, while also trying to balance her married life.

Talking about the same, Neetha said: “Deepika is like the typical elder sister, a little authoritative but with a kind heart and good intentions. I was thrilled to take on this role because I connected with her determination to ease her father’s load and her drive to succeed in life. The character has many layers and it is really enriching to portray such a character.”

The show will soon air on Sony SAB.

–IANS

sp/dan

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
10 AI generated innovative Indian dishes
Next article
Vishnu Manchu says international action director Kecha Khamphakdee will take ‘Kannappa’ to another level
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US