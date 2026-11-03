Neeti Mohan shares heartfelt tribute to late father Brij Mohan Sharma, calls him her guiding spirit

Singer Neeti Mohan has shared an emotional tribute to her late father, Brij Mohan Sharma, remembering his love, support and the values he taught his daughters. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the singer spoke about the important role her father played in shaping her life and how his teachings continue to guide her even after his passing.

Neeti described her father as an inspiration for families, particularly fathers raising daughters. She recalled how he always encouraged his children to do well not only in their studies but also in extracurricular activities. Remembering his constant support, she wrote, “Mother is the Earth, while Father is the Sky. You are smiling up in heaven, and we are smiling looking at the skies. Thank you for being the most supportive, loving and unique father. Today I can proudly say that you are an inspiration to all the fathers, especially fathers of daughters,”

Neeti Mohan says her father continues to guide her

The singer also spoke about the life lessons her father taught through his words and actions. According to Neeti, his values and way of looking at life continue to influence the family’s decisions. She expressed how much she misses him while acknowledging that his guidance remains with her.

“Your absence can never be filled, but your voice echoes in my ears all the time. Your teachings guide our decisions, your values shape our lives, and your love continues to give us strength. I know you are my guiding spirit, forever,” she added.

Neeti further promised to follow the values he had taught them and continue making him proud. She wrote, “You may not be here beside us, Papa, but you will always be a part of everything I am and everything I do. Until we meet again, keep smiling down on us. Forever loved. Forever missed. Forever our guiding star.”

Neeti Mohan announced her father’s demise in October

On October 15, Neeti had shared the news of her father’s passing on social media. In her earlier tribute, the singer remembered Brij Mohan Sharma as a loving husband, a caring father and the pillar of their family.

“With profound grief and a heavy heart, we regret to share the sad demise of our beloved father, Mr Brij Mohan Sharma who left for his heavenly abode on 15.10.2026. A loving husband and a father, a guiding light, and the pillar of our family. His wisdom, kindness, values, and unconditional love will forever remain in our hearts. Though he is no longer with us, his blessings, teachings, and beautiful memories will continue to guide us throughout our lives.”

She had also spoken about the loss her family was dealing with, adding, “His absence has left a void that can never be filled, but his love will live on in our hearts forever. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. We will miss you Papa,”