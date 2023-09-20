Neeti Mohan: 'Hey Ganaraya' is a song straight from the heart

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Singer Neeti Mohan, who has sung a heartfelt ode to Lord Ganesha, ‘Hey Ganaraya’, called it an expression of devotion, love and gratitude.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Neeti and Suhit Abhyankar released ‘Hey Ganaraya’. This divine musical creation is a harmonious fusion of tradition and contemporary flair celebrating unwavering faith, spiritual love, and the deep connection that devotees share with Bappa, the remover of obstacles.

Cherishing the bond between Lord Ganesha and his devotees, the track is composed and penned by Suhit, and sung by Neeti. Hey Ganaraya’s video is a visual delight taking viewers on a poignant journey from the creation of the Ganapati murti to its visarjan.

Featuring Neeti, the video beautifully portrays the love, excitement, passion and the profound place that Ganpati Bappa and the festival holds in the hearts of the people.

Talking about the track, Neeti said: ” ‘Hey Ganaraya’ is not just a song, it’s our heartfelt expression of devotion, love and gratitude towards Lord Ganesha. It is a song straight from the heart and we hope it touches the hearts of all our listeners and is a part of their beautiful celebrations.”

Composer and lyricist Suhit shared: “Creating ‘Hey Ganaraya’ has been a spiritual journey in itself. We aimed to capture the innocence and love every devotee feels for Lord Ganesha and Neeti’s voice brings that magic. This soulful track promises to be a musical and spiritual revelation, as we start the festive season with unmatched fervour and devotion.”

Meanwhile, Neeti is currently seen as the judge in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, alongside Himesh Reshammiya, and Anu Malik.

