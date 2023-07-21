scorecardresearch
Neeti Mohan on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa': Can't wait to shape musical careers of raw talents

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) With her remarkable Bollywood hit tracks like ‘Nainowale Ne’ and ‘Ishq Wala Love’, singer Neeti Mohan is set to bring a treasure-house of experience, and expertise on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023’ to mentor and guide aspiring singers, nurturing their potential to become future stars. 

Neeti will be seen as a judge on the singing reality show, alongside Himesh Reshammiya.

She is no stranger to the show, having previously served as a judge on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ in 2022.

Neeti said: “The show has a remarkable legacy of discovering exceptional talent, and I am excited to contribute to this journey and ready to discover the next singing sensation.”

She further adds, that this season gets even better with a special initiative where dome of the top performing singers get to record an original song released by Zee Music Company even before the season draws to an end.

“I can’t wait to witness the raw talent across the nation and help shape their musical careers,” she said.

The on-ground auditions for the show have been a huge hit in cities like Guwahati, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata and Jaipur, with a huge number of talented singers vying for their spot in the mega audition round.

The auditions are yet to take place in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Vadodara, and Pune.

It is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV.

–IANS

sp/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
