Neha Dhupia to make her OTT series debut

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Neha Dhupia is all set to make her mark in the digital space with a quirky comedy about modern-day human relationships.

Neha shared: “I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful project that not only marks my debut in the OTT series space. It’s a fun concept and I can’t wait to explore a whole new gamut of quirks that the project and script had tied in with it.”

The show is being helmed by a debutant director and will go on floors in late October.

The show explores modern-day human relationships from the perspective of a nuclear family.

The shoot for the show is expected to start in late October.

Neha previously starred in ‘Lust Stories’, which was an anthology of short films produced by Ashi Dua, and is now foraying for the first time into the space of a full-fledged digital series.

On the movie front, Neha was last seen in ‘A Thursday’, a vigilante thriller film directed by Behzad Khambata. It also stars Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, and Karanvir Sharma.

–IANS

dc/khz