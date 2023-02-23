scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Neha Kakkar gifts sunglasses to 'Indian Idol 13' contestant

Neha Kakkar gifted sunglasses to 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Shivam Singh after she was impressed with his performance

By News Bureau

Playback singer Neha Kakkar gifted sunglasses to ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Shivam Singh after she was impressed with his performance on the popular dance number ‘Kala Chashma’ from ‘Baar Baar Dekho’.

Her husband Rohanpreet Singh will be gracing the show as a celebrity guest.

Shivam’s rendition of the romantic track ‘Tere Naam’ and the foot-tapping chartbuster ‘Kala Chashma’ grabbed the eyeballs of the judges and celebrity guests. Neha wondered how he had sung two songs with completely different moods and genres at the same time.

Neha, who is known for giving several hits like ‘Second Hand Jawaani’ from ‘Cocktail’ and ‘Sunny Sunny’, ‘London Thumakda’ and several others, praised the contestant for his performance.

She gave him sunglasses during the performance of ‘Kala Chashma’ on the stage and said: “In the beginning, when you added your version of Shayari in the song, it was so amazing. When I sing this song now, it is going to sound completely different, You sang very well, Shivam. Both songs are from different genres, and you have done justice to both.”

The top 8 contestants including Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh amazed the judges and guests with their performances.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are the judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
Alicia Silverstone 'wasn't happy' working in Hollywood, chose to step away
Next article
Women's T20 World Cup: I just hope Australia have a bad day, says Anjum Chopra ahead of semifinal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

For any sport to thrive, grassroots development is vital: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were going well; we had it under control, laments Jemimah Rodrigues

News

Rema Lahiri celebrates father Bappi Lahiri’s composition: ‘Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna’

News

Kamya Panjabi wants to challenge stereotypes, 'redefine witches' on screen

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ian Healy wants Pat Cummins to leave captaincy, focus on bowling

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: My intention was to give some empathy to captain, says Anjum on consoling Harmanpreet

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US