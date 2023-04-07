scorecardresearch
Neha Marda's team shares update as they 'Wait for a speedy recovery'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) After TV actress Neha Marda got hospitalised due to pregnancy-related complications, her team posted pictures of the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress on her Instagram handle in which she is in her hospital bed undergoing treatment.

Along with pictures, her team also shared health updates in the caption and mentioned: “Waiting for a speedy recovery at this last phase of her pregnancy journey….She has all faith on that one power..Shri Shivay Namstyuvhyam.”

After her post, many of her fans shared their best wishes for her speedy recovery. One of the social media users wrote: “All the best Neha.”

Another fan mentioned: “My fav Indian actress. I pray for speedy recovery and deliver like a Hebrew woman.”

Neha, who is known for her performance in TV shows such as ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Doli Armaano Ki’, and others, shared the good news about her pregnancy with her fans last year through a social media post.

She has never been hesitant while opening up about her pregnancy and kept her fans updated about every stage and all the mood swings she went through during this phase. Now, she is under observation in the last phase of her pregnancy.

–IANS

ila/kvd

