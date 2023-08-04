scorecardresearch
Neha’s initiative to bring forth conversation on breastfeeding with Bipasha, Soha and Dia

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actress and mother Neha Dhupia is set to make a significant impact with her inspiring initiative ‘Freedom To Feed’, aiming to break the stigma around breastfeeding. Joining her will be actresses and mothers Bipasha Basu, Soha Ali Khan and Dia Mirza. 

“As a mother of two wonderful kids, Guriq and Mehr, I have personally experienced the challenges and joys of breastfeeding. It’s an incredibly empowering journey, but it’s also essential to recognise that every mother’s journey is unique and should be celebrated without judgement or shame,” Neha said.

She added: “Through my initiative, ‘Freedom To Feed,’ I aim to shed light on this crucial aspect of motherhood and break the barriers that prevent mothers from openly embracing this natural process. This cause is incredibly close to my heart, and I am determined to educate, dispelling the myths, and fostering a more supportive and inclusive environment for all mothers”.

In honour of Breastfeeding Awareness Week (first week of August) and Breastfeeding Awareness Month (August), Neha is spearheading a series of initiatives under ‘Freedom To Feed’ to promote education, support, and empowerment for mothers.

The initiative, which started as an idea to normalise breastfeeding, has turned into a strong community of over 55,000 mothers, parents, experts. The initiative has become a voice for topics beyond including the topics of parenting, Co parenting and other such children led issues and topics.

As a devoted mother to two wonderful kids, Guriq and Mehr, Neha Dhupia intimately understands the challenges and joys of motherhood.

Through the power of social media, Neha will be hosting live sessions with prominent celebrity mothers, including Bipasha Basu, Gauhar Khan, Masoom Minawala, and Dia Mirza.

These live discussions will shed light on their personal breastfeeding journeys, sharing insights, and addressing common misconceptions related to nursing. Neha has receoved support from people like Kalki Koechlin, Kajal Aggarwal, Surveen Chawla, Neeti Mohan and others.

Moreover, ‘Freedom To Feed’ will reach beyond the virtual realm as Neha Dhupia plans to host an in-person conversation on August 7.

This event will feature renowned personalities such as Soha Ali Khan and Geeta Phogat.

