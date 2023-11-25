scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nehha Pendse is 'eager to delve into realm of portraying deep and nuanced emotions'

Nehha Pendse has revealed her eagerness to explore uncharted territories in her acting career.

By Agency News Desk
Nehha Pendse is 'eager to delve into realm of portraying deep and nuanced emotions'
c_ pic courtesy news agezzzzzncy

Actress Nehha Pendse, who is known for her work in ‘May I come in Madam’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai’, among others has revealed her eagerness to explore uncharted territories in her acting career.

Acknowledging that her capabilities in delivering emotions beyond humour have yet to be fully discovered, Nehha expressed a desire to showcase a broader range as an actor.

She shared: “While I have been fortunate to make people laugh, I think one thing of mine which has not yet been discovered is my capabilities in delivering emotions as an actor other than just comedy.”

“I am eager to delve into the realm of portraying deep and nuanced emotions. There’s so much more to me as an actor, and I believe there are layers of performances that I can bring to the audience,” she added.

Known for her versatility, Nehha has captivated audiences with her acting in various projects. However, her statement hints at a forthcoming exploration into more profound and emotive roles, promising a dynamic shift in her on-screen presence.

She is loved for her role as Madam Sanjana in the sitcom ‘May I come in Madam’, and her chemistry and camaraderie with Sandip Anand and Sapna Sikarwar have got the viewers hooked to the new episodes of the shows.

‘May I Come in Madam’ airs on Star Bharat.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kishori Shahane Vij, Hemangi Kavi to play mothers in 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye'
Next article
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Salman Khan refuses to hear out Anurag Dobhal, says ‘I don’t want to talk to you’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US