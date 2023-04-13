scorecardresearch
New 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff in development

Los Angeles, April 13 (IANS) Chuck Lorre, who co-created ‘The Big Bang Theory’ as well as its spinoff ‘Young Sheldon’, is in the early stages of developing another comedy series derived from that via his overall deal at Warner Bros. Television.

The news came out of Warner Bros. Discovery’s press day announcing its new streaming service. If ordered to series, the new ‘Big Bang’ project would stream on Max, the company’s rebranded platform combining HBO Max and Discovery+, reports ‘Variety’.

No plot details were revealed during the WBD presentation. And though nothing is set in stone, it is believed to be an hour-long series featuring a mostly new cast with potential for known ‘Big Bang’ stars to appear in guest spots.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ aired for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019 and brought the network major ratings successes by the end of its run, garnering just under 18 million viewers for its series finale.

‘Young Sheldon’ premiered in 2017 and is currently on its sixth season, with a seventh season already greenlit.

The spinoff, starring Iain Armitage as the nine-year-old version of Jim Parsons’ character from the original series, with Parsons making appearances in retrospective voice-over, is consistently the most viewed comedy on the air.

The new ‘Big Bang’ series, which Lorre would executive produce via Chuck Lorre Productions banner, would mark Lorre’s second project at Max. Warner Bros. TV is currently in production on “How to Be a Bookie,” a Max comedy series starring Sebastian Maniscalco, Omar J. Dorsey, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito and Jorge Garcia. Lorre, Maniscalco and Nick Bakay executive produce.

