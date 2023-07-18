scorecardresearch
New 'Haunted Mansion' trailer mixes gothic horror decor with family friendly comedy

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 18 (IANS) Within 10 days, the doors to the Haunted Mansion will open in the upcoming horror-comedy film ‘Haunted Mansion’.

Releasing a new trailer for the Justin Simien directorial, the trailer dives into greater detail and apart from showcasing the gothic horror style setting mixes in a bunch of comedy with some legitimately spooky moments, unleashing emotional whiplash on the audience.

The trailer brings in state of the art production with great VFX, spooky designs, creepy ghosts and mixes it up with a family friendly demeanour while still maintaining its seriousness when required, giving it a strong sense of adventure and drama.

Much like ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ before it, ‘Haunted Mansion’ is the latest film to draw inspiration from one of Disney’s catalogue of iconic rides.

Further adding to the fun, the film is led by an all-star cast featuring the likes of Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVitio and Jamie Lee Curtis. However, this does not mark the first time of the ride hitting the big screen, as it was previously adapted in 2003 in ‘The Haunted Mansion’ which was led by Eddie Murphy.

As that film was a commercial failure, this new version has led to many wondering whether this one will improve upon its predecessor or not and become as big as the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ with it boasting its own classic characters in the future.

The ‘Haunted Mansion’ follows a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters which freak them out in the night.

Despite its family friendly nature, the movie as described in early previews, has some deeply ingrained themes such as the study of loss, grief, death and moving on from your losses.

Disney’s new version of the ‘Haunted Mansion’ is set to hit theatres on July 28.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
