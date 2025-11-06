New Moms, You NEED Parineeti Chopra’s Sleep‑Deprived Memes in Your Life – They’re a LAUGH Riot!

Actress Parineeti Chopra and her hubby, politician Raghav Chadha, have just embarked on a whole new phase of their lives as proud parents of a baby boy born on 19th October. The fans and family were overjoyed with this news. Known for her infectious energy and candid sense of humor, Parineeti has now given her followers an insight into her life as a new mom, and she is doing it with her trademark wit.

Meanwhile, Parineeti took to Instagram Stories and shared an extremely relatable reel that summarized the exhaustion and chaos of early motherhood. The meme exhibited a woman who lay down to rest for five seconds, waking up in an instant, which defines the sleep struggle for new mothers. And that was precisely what the caption read: “WHAT SLEEP FEELS LIKE AS A NEW MOM.” Parineeti, with a dash of sarcasm, reposted it saying, “My situation,” attached with the yawning emoji. Fans just couldn’t get enough of how relatable her post was and lauded her for keeping things real while making them laugh.

This wasn’t the first time the Ishaqzaade actress has shared her motherhood moments with a dash of humour. Earlier, she had posted a meme from the cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, featuring Aamir Khan’s character laughing uncontrollably before suddenly bursting into tears. Parineeti captioned it, “Me, realising that I am a full-fledged mother now and not just pregnant,” perfectly summing up the rollercoaster of emotions that come with being a new mom.

Just days after welcoming their baby, the couple celebrated another milestone — Parineeti’s birthday on October 22. Raghav Chadha marked the occasion by posting some unseen maternity pictures featuring the actress glowing with happiness as he lovingly kisses the baby bump. “Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town,” he wrote. “What an incredible journey it’s been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy.”

They had announced their son’s arrival on October 19 through a touching Instagram post that read, “He’s finally here! Our baby boy, and we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.”

The love story of Parineeti and Raghav started making headlines in 2022, then came a beautiful engagement in May 2023 at Kapurthala House, New Delhi, followed by a dreamy Udaipur wedding this September. As she accepts motherhood, Parineeti also isn’t taking a break from work. The actor is all geared up to make her digital debut with a Netflix mystery thriller produced by Siddharth and Sapna Malhotra, and directed by Rensil D’Silva of Rang De Basanti fame – proof that she is ready to balance both her worlds with grace and laughter.