New pics from Amy Winehouse biopic shows Blake's arrest

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, Jan 21 (IANS) New photos have emerged from the set of the much-anticipated biopic about Amy Winehouse. The pictures tease a harrowing scene, with filming now well underway on the upcoming project.

Titled ‘Back to Black’, the biopic is set to explore the life and career of the late singer. Actor Marisa Abela, 26, who is best known for her role in BBC show Industry, will portray Amy Winehouse, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Filming began earlier this month and fans have already been given their first look at Marisa’s portrayal, with set photos showing her sporting Amy’s signature hairstyle.

According to ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the cast and crew have been seen filming outside Amy’s former home in Camden, North London this week, with photos from the production having teased a tense scene which features Marisa and other actors.

The photos show Marisa on set with Jack O’Connell, 32, who will be playing Blake Fielder-Civil, now 40, who was Amy’s husband from 2007 to 2009. They pair seen filming a scene in which Jack’s character is taken away in handcuffs by police while wearing a checkered shirt and a dark cardigan before being rushed off to a police station.

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that Marisa acted distressed in her role, with the actor looking visibly emotional and is said to have been screaming during the scene, which was filmed in London this week.

She was photographed on set sporting Amy’s signature beehive hairstyle and appeared to be wearing an animal print dress, which was styled underneath a grey vest. It’s understood that the scene involves Amy begging officers not to take away her partner. One of the photos from the filming of the film shows Marisa up close to the police vehicle.

–IANS

aa/svn/

