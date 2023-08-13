scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

New promo for 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' features Anakin Skywalker

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) The upcoming ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Ahsoka’ has released its new promo video ‘Force’, which for the first time features actor Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker talking to his apprentice Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

This will be the first time that the interactions of the popular Master and Padawan duo from the ‘Clone Wars’ series will be shown in live action.

The 42-second clip only connects the series more to the events of the animated ‘Star Wars’ shows ‘Clone Wars’ and ‘Rebels’, as well as featuring connections to ‘The Mandalorian’ live action series.

Before that, just a week ago, the show had released another video titled ‘Master and Apprentice’ which showcased Ahsoka Tano training ‘Rebels’ character Sabine Wren in lightsaber combat.

The ‘Force’ clip shows Ahsoka facing off against both Imperial Inquisitors, as well as her interactions with ‘Rebels’ character, the pilot Hera Syndulla while also facing off against Rogue force users, one of which is played by the late actor Ray Stevenson.

Hayden Christensen can be heard voicing Anakin Skywalker in the background talking to Ahsoka, as well as brief clips of him as both Anakin and later the nefarious Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The show will apparently feature different timelines, connecting threads from both the past as well as the present from the times of the Republic, to the Galactic Empire and now the New Republic which was formed after the events of ‘Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi’.

Audiences will also get to see ‘Rebels’ characters Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger, both of whom vanished in the series with their whereabouts completely unknown.

In addition, the series will also apparently dive deeper into the lore of The Force, which is the religion of all Force users, Jedi, Sith or otherwise. So far, Luke Skywalker or Din Djarin aka the Mandalorian have not made any appearance but it is guessed that they too will be coming to the show.

‘Ahsoka’ will come out on August 23 on Disney+ with two episodes and will have over eight episodes, all of which are directed by Dave Filoni.

–IANS

anv/dan

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
132nd Durand Cup: Gokulam get the better of Blasters 4-3 in Kerala derby goal-rush
Next article
Mandaviya hits back at Congress over ‘sick’ health system remarks
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya hits back at Congress over ‘sick’ health system remarks

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Gokulam get the better of Blasters 4-3 in Kerala derby goal-rush

Health & Lifestyle

Woman delivers stillborn child outside Raj Bhawan in Lucknow

News

Jungkook 1st Korean to be at Spotify Global Songs list No.1 for 4 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Study finds no evidence linking Meta use & psychological harm

News

Linda Haynes, whose 'Rolling Thunder' role inspired Tarantino, dies at 75

News

Saira Banu looks back at Sridevi's 'great contribution' to world of cinema

News

Jamie Foxx seen in public for first time since alleged anti-Semitic post

Fashion & Lifestyle

Nick Jonas looks back at an awkward moment in his marriage ceremony

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out community examples on iOS beta

Sports

Khelo India Jr women’s hockey league kickstarts in Delhi

Technology

Storms can last for 100 years on Saturn: Study

News

In Sam Bahadur’s footsteps, Vicky Kaushal attends Durand Cup match in Kolkata

News

When Gal Gadot auditioned to play the ‘Evil Queen’ in ‘Snow White’

News

Joey King 'freaked out' on stage with Taylor Swift during Eras Tour gig

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: Stalin announces cash prize for Indian hockey team

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finale speculation: Will Karan-Arjun be seen together?

Technology

IBM's prototype 'brain-like' chip promises greener AI

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US