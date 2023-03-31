scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

New twist in 'Anupamaa' saga: Anuj decides to call off the relationship

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) The Rupali Ganguly-starrer ‘Anupamaa’ is heading towards a new twist with Anuj, played by Gaurav Khanna, finally deciding to end his relationship with her.

It was already seen in the show that with the entry of Maya in Anuj’s life, his relationship with Anupamaa has been spoiled. There were major differences between them and finally he started staying with Maya and his adopted daughter Choti Anu, played by Asmi Deo.

Now, in the coming episode, when Anupamaa’s mother, essayed by Savita Prabhune, went to meet Anuj to sort out the differences between the two, he made it clear that he is not interested in going back to Anupamaa.

Even as Anupamaa seeks divine blessings so that her relationship is saved, Anuj is firm on calling it off.

Anuj asks Anupamaa’s mother to tell her daughter that “the chapter of Anuj has been deleted from her life.”

‘Anupamaa’ airs on Star Plus.

–IANS

ila/pgh

Previous article
Wimbledon allows Russian and Belarusian players to compete as 'neutral athletes'
Next article
'Bathukamma' song from 'Kisi Ka Bhai…' an ode to Telangana's flower fest
This May Also Interest You
News

'Bathukamma' song from 'Kisi Ka Bhai…' an ode to Telangana's flower fest

Sports

Wimbledon allows Russian and Belarusian players to compete as 'neutral athletes'

Sports

Shooting: Shahu, Shiva make the cut for the upcoming Baku World Cup

Sports

3rd T20I: Paul Stirling, Matthew Humphreys guide Ireland to 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh

News

Disney’s Sci-Fi adventure ‘Crater’ release announced

Sports

Got a lot of encouragement for future: Boxer Preeti Pawar finds a silver lining in maiden World Championships outing

Sports

Former England captain Michael Vaughan cleared of racism charges

News

Esha takes Suniel Shetty's help for 'Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega' stunts

News

Abhishek Nigam, Sayantani bond on the sets of 'Alibaba – Ek Andaaz 2'

News

Premium ABS-CBN dramas now streaming on MX Player

News

'Tomdaya' in Mumbai: Tom Holland, Zendaya arrive for NMACC opening

News

Guneet Monga's 'Gutar Gu' is all about teenage love and its complications

Sports

CLOSE-IN: The curtain rises for Indian Premier League 2023 (IANS column)

Sports

PCB denies talk of neutral venue for ODI World Cup 2023, confirms hosting India's matches in Asia Cup at neutral venue under discussion

News

Pooja Dey talks about being typecast in entertainment industry

News

Suniel Shetty says Bollywood helps Indian diaspora stay connected with their roots

News

Dior Fall 2023: Sonam Kapoor’s desi touch to her chic Dior outfit

News

After being offered to play protagonist, Aditi Shetty played negative lead in 'Dharmapatni'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US