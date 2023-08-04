scorecardresearch
NFAI restores lost Marlon Brando-Satyajit Ray conversation, Ali Fazal can't wait to hear it

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) The NFDC-National Film Archive has managed to restore an old conversation between legendary actor Marlon Brando and Oscar-winning Indian auteur Satyajit Ray. Actor Ali Fazal, who is known for ‘Mirzapur’, the ‘Fukrey’ franchise and others, is over the moon with the restoration and wants to lay his hands on the recording as soon as he can.

The conversation which happened in 1967, was believed to be lost in the layers of time. But, NFDC-National Film Archive has managed to successfully restores the audio from Marlon Brando’s visit to India as an ambassador for UNICEF.

The NFDC-National Film Archive recently took to their Instagram to share a picture of the two legends in conversation. They also shared a log note in the caption giving the history behind the picture.

They wrote: “We are delighted to announce that NFDC-National Film Archive of India has recently acquired an audio recording of a conversation between two of world cinema’s finest, Satyajit Ray and Marlon Brando, thanks to the generous efforts of artist Ayan Nandi. The conversation, moderated by the acclaimed film journalist Amita Malik, was considered to be lost with only a transcript of it available to access.”

They further mentioned: “The interview was held in 1967 by Doordarshan when Brando visited India as an ambassador for UNICEF. In the illuminating and wide-ranging conversation, Ray and Brando talk about Charlie Chaplin, Stanley Kubrick, Andy Warhol, Alan Ginsberg, the Vietnam War and Charulatha (1964) among other fascinating topics. We thank Mr. Nandi for his generous donation.”

Delighted with the news, Ali Fazal took to the comments section and wrote: “Oh my GODDDDDD!!!! How can I hear this conversation?”

–IANS

