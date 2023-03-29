scorecardresearch
Nia Sharma turns judge for special episode of 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) ‘Naagin 4’ actress Nia Sharma is all set to make a cameo appearance on the fantasy drama ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ where she will be seen as a judge of a special competition to select the most attractive man in town.

The actress is excited about shooting with the cast of the show and also said that it is an opportunity for her to promote her music video, ‘Daiyya Daiyya’.

She shared: “It was a pleasure shooting with my friends Karan, Gashmeer, and Reem while spreading the word about my latest music video ‘Daiyya Daiyya’. It’s an upbeat and fun song that I am sure the audience will enjoy.”

Nia is a well-known name of the TV industry and she has been part of ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’, ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, and also participated in the stunt-based reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, and dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10’.

The 32-year-old actress added: “In the upcoming episode, I will be seen judging a competition that will determine the hottest man in the town of Landsdale. I can’t wait for viewers to witness the ultimate face-off of two werewolves and to see how I bring my unique twist to this thrilling tale.”

‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ airs on Colors.

–IANS

ila/ksk/

Entertainment Today

