Nick Jonas fixes wifey Priyanka's ponytail as they head back home after tennis match

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was recently seen in the streaming show ‘Citadel’, recently took to her Instagram and shared a loved up video of her husband Nick Jonas fixing her ponytail while they were heading back home after attending the Wimbledon women’s final match.

Priyanka wrote in the caption: “Ponytails are complicated”. In the video, Nick can be seen trying to fix his wife’s ponytail as Priyanka records a selfie video from different angles. Soon, Nick gives up and unties her hair completely as Priyanka laughs by the end of the video.

Later, Nick Jonas took to his official Instagram handle and shared a lovely selfie with his wifey Priyanka Chopra, along with a few lovely pictures from their Wimbledon women’s finale visit. “Beautiful day out at the tennis with my love. Such an honour to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam,” the American singer captioned his post.

Priyanka and Nick started dating in 2018 and married later by the end of the same year. According to the actress, the famous singer proposed to her within two months after they started dating. Nick Jonas even went to a Tiffany store at midnight with the help of his brothers, to choose a special engagement ring for Priyanka.

