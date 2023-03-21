scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Niharika Chouksey: 'My bond with Aakash is like Rahul & Anjali from KKHH'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) ‘Faltu’ actress Niharika Chouksey compared the bond between herself and her co-star Aakash Ahuja with the friendship of Rahul and Anjali, portrayed by Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

She said: “My bond with Aakash is like Rahul and Anjali from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, he is my best friend not just on screen but off screen as well. He looks out for you always and makes fun of you but is your biggest cheerleader on set.”

Niharika has been part of films such as ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ in which she played the character of Swara Bhasker’s daughter, and she was also seen in ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, playing the sister of Nushrratt Bharuccha. Now, she is playing the lead in ‘Faltu’ which is all about the attitude of people living in rural parts towards girl child and how certain times they end up giving them names like ‘Faltu’ with a belief that the next child will be a boy.

Praising her co-actor for always being supportive of her work, she said: “He is very supportive and we enjoy doing scenes together, he is my favourite co-actor. I always look forward to shooting scenes with him, we pull each other’s leg and the fans love that and this is how we actually are in real life. You can say we are best friends and every day is a new learning experience with him.”

‘Faltu’ airs on Star Plus.

–IANS

ila/kvd

Previous article
Dia Mirza experienced 'separation anxiety' while shooting for 'Bheed'
Next article
Vietnam raises dengue alert
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Covid: Delhi HC seeks AAP govt's reply on PIL seeking release of ex-gratia to kin of deceased cops (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Vietnam raises dengue alert

News

Dia Mirza experienced 'separation anxiety' while shooting for 'Bheed'

News

Bengali star Jeet's 'Chengiz' to uncover Kolkata's underworld of 1970 to 1990s

News

Jubin Nautiyal, Mouni Roy & Payal Dev come together to take you on a joy ride back in time with ‘DOTARA’! Presented by T-Series,...

Sports

Local boys Chinglensana, Suresh look to shine in the Imphal sun

News

Mohammad Nazim reveals why he took 7 years for a comeback in Punjabi films

News

'Class' actor Chintan Rachchh reveals the epiphany he had on its sets

News

For Himanshi Khurana, not followers but talent and hard work matter

News

'I am not dead,' says Tollywood actor Kota Srinivasa Rao

News

TN Chief Minister felicitates Kartiki Gonsalves, Oscar winning director

News

Amanda Bynes put in psychiatric care after roaming on the street naked

News

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his iconic ‘Shahenshah’ jacket to ‘considerate’ friend in Saudi Arabia

News

As 'Pandya Store' completes 700 episodes, Kanwar Dhillon is especially thankful

News

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor take selfie with Mrs Chatterjee aka Rani Mukerji

Sports

IPL 2023: Star-studded panel of commentators announced; Kallis, Yusuf, Sreesanth to make debut

News

Priyanka Chopra's former stylist denies telling her she's not 'sample-sized'

News

Ibrahim Ali Khan cheers for ‘dear sister’ Sara Ali Khan, says ‘Gaslight’ will be ‘banging’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US