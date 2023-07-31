scorecardresearch
Nikki Sharma adapts local dialect of Varanasi for her character 'Shakti'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) To portray Shakti with an utmost authenticity in the show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’, actress Nikki Sharma has adapted the local dialect of Varanasi, and spoke in that particular dialect regularly to get the right pronunciations.

Every actor goes through umpteen trials and workshops, while prepping for a character and understanding its nuances. The same was the case with Nikki, especially with the actress being determined to get everything right.

Nikki plays the character of Shakti, who is a young and passionate girl from Varanasi. Nikki spoke in the local dialect of Varanasi in order to chant the mantras in the scenes appropriately.

Her journey of getting into the character has not been a piece of cake, but she feels that it has helped her develop as an actor.

Talking about the same, Nikki said: “Shakti’s character has been a blessing for me since the time it has come to me. And to give my 100 per cent to this character, I have been learning the right dialect and pronunciations to be used for the show.”

“I have always believed that with every character, an actor gets to learn a lot of things and it makes them grow as a much better professional. Even though we are using Hindi as a language for our conversations, there are some words and mantras that need to be said correctly,” shared Nikki.

Nikki further said she is loving the whole process of learning new things, adding that the entire team has been helping her to get the nuances right.

“I hope I can do justice to my character of Shakti through this dialect that I have incorporated in my daily life,” she added.

The show explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Produced by Studio LSD Productions, it stars Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki as Shakti.

In the upcoming episodes it will be interesting for viewers to witness how Shiv will save Shakti from the goons in the market while she steps out to get medicines for her tauji.

The show airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

sp/prw

