Nikki Sharma on Teej: 'I pray for a partner as wonderful as Lord Shiva'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Actress Nikki Sharma, who is essaying the role of ‘Shakti’ in the show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’, said she prays for a partner as wonderful as Lord Shiva. 

Nikki is celebrating the Hariyali Teej on Saturday. It honours the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees celebrate the festival by fasting and performing rituals.

Talking about the same, Nikki said: “Feeling the essence of Hariyali Teej, I’m inspired by Goddess Parvati’s strong love for Lord Shiva. Like her, I am also following fasting on Mondays in the Sawan month. Even though I’m not married yet, I pray for a partner as wonderful as Lord Shiva.”

“May this special day bring love, happiness, and togetherness in everyone’s life. Sending my best wishes to all my lovely fans on this joyful Hariyali Teej celebration,” she added.

Nikki plays the character of Shakti, who is a young and passionate girl from Varanasi. The show explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic.

Produced by Studio LSD Productions, it stars Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki as Shakti.

In the previous episodes, the audience witnessed how Shiv is in jail and Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) trying to ensure that Shakti doesn’t reach the police station to save him. Manipulated by Keertan (Gaurav Taneja), Manorama (Nimisha Vakharia) stopped Shakti from going, but somehow she managed to reach the police station in time and help Shakti from getting out of the jail. However, she learnt about Mandira’s true intentions.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness Shakti’s endeavour to unveil Mandira’s true intentions. As the plot unfolds, viewers will be intrigued to witness how Mandira tries to safeguard herself and ascertain whether she can convince Shiv of her innocence.

The show airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
Entertainment Today

