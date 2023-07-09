scorecardresearch
Nitesh Tiwari asked Varun Dhawan to never prep for ‘Bawaal’

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, July 9 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari never asked Varun Dhawan to prepare for the upcoming film ‘Bawaal’, the actor revealed here at the trailer launch of the film.

During the trailer launch in Dubai on Sunday, Varun was asked about the preparation and if it was challenging to play Ajay’s role in ‘Bawaal’, which will release on July 21 on Prime Video.

Varun said that he always used to ask the director about the same but he never asked him to do any preparations.

Varun said: “It was never challenging. I always asked Nitesh sir on how to prep for the film, but he never asked me to do any prep. It was just about finding a rhythm for the character with Nitesh Sir. The performance you see is all thanks to him. I am very excited to bring this film to the audience, and I will be looking for all the feedback”.

Varun also shared that working with Nitesh has always been on his bucket list.

“Working with Nitesh sir was always on my bucket list. I still remember, I often asked Nitesh sir to make a film with me in Covid times. Finally, after 7-8 months, he had a story for me. I personally feel it is one of my best characters. This is closest to reality,” Varun said.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, ‘Bawaal’ will have its global premiere on Prime Video on July 21.

–IANS

dc/aa/dan

