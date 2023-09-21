Nitesh Tiwary on ‘Tum Se Na Ho Payega’: Insights from our time in advertising were incredibly useful

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Writer and producer of ‘Tum Se Na Ho Payega’, Nitesh Tiwary shared how his personal experiences and encounters, gave unique perspective to the film.

‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ is a fun light-hearted take on the modern-day challenges faced by today’s youth, and their dilemma in standing up to these ‘rules’ laid by the society we live in, to instead follow their own path and dreams.

Standing up to society’s “log kya kahenge” attitude is a group of young friends in the movie led by Ishwak Singh and Gaurav Pandey. It seamlessly weaves humour into various facets of life, from corporate satire to situational comedy, making it universally relatable.

Personal experiences are the hidden treasure trove for any writer and producer. Nitesh said: “Both my co-writer and I have spent many years in advertising, where we had the opportunity to observe both the formal and informal aspects of corporate life, both within the agency and with our clients.”

“These observations proved invaluable when crafting the story, screenplay, and dialogues for ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega.’ We share a preference for keeping our dialogues conversational, mirroring real-life interactions based on our experiences,” said the ‘Dangal’ director.

He shared: “To understand our characters better, we often placed ourselves in their situations, imagining how they would react and speak. Our insights from our time in advertising were incredibly useful.”

“We aim to convey to young people that they should live life on their own terms, carving out their unique path and defining their own criteria for success, rather than getting bogged down by external pressures and expectations,” he added.

It is a fresh and satirical approach to convey to the youth of India: “Find the courage to follow your heart and define your own success,” and bringing this story to life is the ensemble cast of Ishwak, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Parmeet Sethi and Meghna Malik.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and directed by Abhishek Sinha, it is produced by Star Studios, RSVP, Roy Kapur Films, Earthsky Pictures Production.

It will streaming from September 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

sp/kvd