scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nolan talks about why he cast eldest daughter in 'Oppenheimer' as girl who gets blown

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 17 (IANS)  Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan took the opportunity to cast his daughter in a cameo for ‘Oppenheimer’ and has talked about how that came about.

“We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence,” Nolan told The Telegraph during a recent interview, reports Deadline.

“So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it.”

Flora Nolan is credited on IMDB as “Burn Victim” for her work on Oppenheimer.

The outlet describes the nameless character as a “young woman who appears to the title character in a hellish, conscience-pricking vision, in which the flesh is flayed from her face by a piercing white light.”

While talking about Flora’s role, Nolan noted that he didn’t want to “make me sound like Michael Powell on Peeping Tom.” Nolan was referencing the 1960 film that Powell directed where he cast his own nine-year-old son as the child version of the serial killer.

Nolan continued, “But yes, I mean, gosh, you’re not wrong. Truthfully, I try not to analyze my own intentions. But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you. So I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms.”

Flora is also previously credited as “Girl on Truck” in Nolan’s film Interstellar. She is currently a student at the New York University Tisch School of Arts.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Here is why Michael Cera isn't part of 'Barbie' stars' WhatsApp group
Next article
Angad Bedi to represent India at Asia Masters Athletics Championships, World Masters Athletics
This May Also Interest You
News

Angad Bedi to represent India at Asia Masters Athletics Championships, World Masters Athletics

News

Here is why Michael Cera isn't part of 'Barbie' stars' WhatsApp group

News

Rashmeet Kaur: 'Proving myself to Rohit Shetty was big highlight for me'

News

Aamir Khan joined by daughter Ira, sons Junaid and Azad for Wimbledon finals

News

Shilpa Shetty's 'Mukhasans' are too good to miss on 'World Emoji Day'

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Housemates vote for Elvish Yadav as personal assistant of everyone

Technology

Over 8.4 mn people globally learning Hindi on Duolingo

News

'Golda' director says, Golda Meir will always be connected to failure of Yom Kippur war

News

Taylor Swift makes history as first woman with four albums in Top 10

News

Sharman Joshi, Sahil Khan to reunite for a film post two decades

Sports

India men's football coach Igor Stimac appeals PM Modi regarding team's participation in Asian Games

Technology

YouTube quietly releases 'Stable Volume' feature to some users

Technology

Genes for learning & memory are 650 mn years old: Study

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt flaunt their casual looks from the promotion of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ at Mumbai airport

Sports

BBL, WBBL overseas drafts to happen on September 3; Thunder, Stars to get first picks

News

Archana Gautam takes English lessons, changes wardrobe to look 'classy'

Sports

Just thought someone has to find way to speak to ICC: Khawaja reveals intervention in over-rate penalty reduction

Technology

Swiggy launches unique tool for restaurants to expand outlets, 100 onboard

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US