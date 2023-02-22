scorecardresearch
'Nothing has changed after marriage' for Masaba Gupta

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Couturier-actress Masaba Gupta, who is known for her work in streaming shows like ‘Masaba Masaba’ and ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, said that marriage hasn’t affected her work or her style of working even one bit.

The actress was talking to media on the launch of the latest beauty offerings of ‘Lovechild’, her beauty line in association with lifestyle fashion e-commerce platform, Myntra, and shared that her husband Satyadeep Mishra, who can be seen in the recently released streaming show ‘Jehanabad – Of Love & War’, is a very “chilled out” guy and both of them enjoy and revel in their individual spaces as much as they do as a pair.

The actress said: “My husband is a very disconnected human being from the outside world, he is very chilled out. So, nothing has changed after marriage.”

The couple tied the nuptial knot on January 27, 2023, and they haven’t gone for their honeymoon simply because they both love their work.

“I’m obsessed with work and continue to do so, my team is in fact waiting for me to go on a honeymoon so that they could get a few days off,” Masaba added.

