scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

NTR Jr chills with Team India cricketers, wishes them good luck

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, Jan 17 (IANS) Fresh from of the successes of ‘RRR at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, NTR Jr met with a few Indian cricketers in Hyderabad before they got busy preparing for their first ODI against New Zealand scheduled for Wednesday, January 17.

Surya Kumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to share pictures from their intimate dinner with the ‘RRR’ star. Along with Yadav (a.k.a. SKY) and Chahal, the global star also met Shubhman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Shardul Thakur for this dinner.

Sharing a picture from this meeting, SKY wrote in the caption: “It was so lovely meeting you, brother! Congratulations once again on ‘RRR’ winning the Golden Globe.”

Chahal also shared an adorable picture with NTR Jr, also known as ‘Man of the Masses’ in Tollywood, calling him a gentleman and congratulating him for the big win.

He shared a picture where NTR Jr was seen signing an autograph for his wife Dhanashree with the caption: “It was indeed a pleasure meeting the man of masses @tarak9999. What a gentleman. Congratulations on the Golden Globe win. We all are proud.”

NTR Jr also wished the young cricketers “Good Luck” for their upcoming series and encouraged them to “begin with a winning start tomorrow.”

–IANS

pvn/kvd

Previous article
Margot Robbie risks wardrobe malfunction at 'Babylon' Sydney premiere
Next article
Aus Open: Andy Murray holds off Matteo Berrettini in five-set thriller
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ministry of IT creating one consolidated view on skill games for all ministries, states

Sports

My father said 'Test has the real challenges': Ishan Kishan recalls moment of his maiden Test call-up

Sports

We should not put too much pressure on Suryakumar, says Yusuf Pathan

Sports

Aus Open: Andy Murray holds off Matteo Berrettini in five-set thriller

News

Margot Robbie risks wardrobe malfunction at 'Babylon' Sydney premiere

Technology

Goldman Sachs lays off 3,000 staff after calling them for '7.30 a.m. business meetings'

Sports

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of 3-match ODI series vs NZ

Technology

Google working on Apple's AirTag competitor

News

'Cinema Marte Dum Tak' brings forth stories of Indian pulp movie industry

News

'Dear Ishq' trailer promises dramatic romance of an author and an editor

Technology

Google Translate rolls out support for 33 new offline languages

News

'Avrodh' actor Umar Sharif gets candid about working in 'Kuttey'

News

Rihanna 'loves being a mom' and is 'obsessed' with her 8-month-old

Sports

SA20: Magala is the most impressive bowler of Sunrisers Eastern Cape, says Venkatapathy Raju

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a glittering gown

Technology

New Nokia tablet with 10.3-inch display launches in India

News

‘We used to giggle and shy away from sex education class,’ says Rakul Preet Singh

News

'Dahaad' becomes first Indian series to screen at Berlinale

Sports

India Open: Momota oust in opener; Carolina Marin prevails in women's singles

Technology

JGU establishes India's 1st research centre for G20 studies

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US