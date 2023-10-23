Nupur Sanon on 'Tiger Nagashwera Rao' co-star Ravi Teja: 'Phenomenal actor & better human being'

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actress Nupur Sanon, who has made her debut with the recent release ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, has heaped praise on her co-star – the Telugu superstar Ravi Teja.

The actress has said that he is both a phenomenal actor and also an amazing human being.

For ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, director Vamsee had met 200-300 girls to cast for his next film before finalising Nupur Sanon.

For the uninitiated, Nupur is the talented sister of Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, and has been receiving a lot of positive response to her work alongside Ravi Teja in ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’.

Sharing her experience of working with Ravi, Nupur said: “It was a magical experience. He is a phenomenal actor and a better human being. I thought he would be serious and wouldn’t be talkative. I had that perception. From day 1, he turned out to be the opposite. He is rarely in his vanity, always chatting with people on set.”

The actress said: “I was surprised with how fantastic his Hindi is. He would give me cues in Hindi. He is such a secure actor that he lets you shine in a scene and is happy to help by being present. He is thoughtful and kind. He wanted my performance to be good.”

Talking about the director, Nupur said: “When he met me he said I saw how you talk and how you conduct yourself and knew instantly I had met my Sara. I am thrilled that I am doing a pan-India film. I am a newcomer whose film will reach four times more people because it’s a wider release.”

