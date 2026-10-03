Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers spinal fracture in Bali, actor shifted to Mumbai for surgery

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has been brought to Mumbai by air ambulance after suffering a spinal fracture in an accident during her work cum holiday trip to Bali. The actor was initially hospitalised in Bali before being transferred to Mumbai for further treatment. According to an official statement from her publicist, she is expected to undergo spine surgery. A video showing Nushrratt being taken out of an ambulance on a stretcher at a Mumbai hospital has been circulating on social media. Her family members, including her mother, and friends were seen accompanying her at the hospital.

Earlier on Friday, the actor’s publicist issued a statement requesting privacy as she receives medical care. The statement read, “At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery. We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate.” The statement also acknowledged the concern and support expressed by people following news of the accident.

A week before the incident, Nushrratt had shared a photograph from her beach holiday on social media. In the selfie, she was seen wearing sunglasses and a casual outfit. She captioned the picture, ‘Holiday on my mind! Where do I head out to now?’ The photograph has since drawn attention following reports of her accident in Bali.

The incident comes amid reports that Nushrratt is being considered for a role in an upcoming film starring Tiger Shroff. If the reports are confirmed, the project will mark the actors’ first on screen collaboration. A source close to the development had told Pinkvilla, “The team wanted someone who could bring both strength and emotional depth to the story. Nushrratt was always one of the strongest choices. Her role has substance, and audiences will get to see her in an exciting new avatar.” The film reportedly also features Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav. Producer Vicky Jain is expected to make his production debut under his newly launched banner, VJ Frames.

Nushrratt was last seen alongside Sohum Shah in the comedy thriller Ufff Yeh Siyapaa. Her acting career began with television before she made her film debut in Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006. She later gained recognition with films such as Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). Further updates about her treatment are awaited.