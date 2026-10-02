Nushrratt Bharuccha has suffered a fracture in her spine after an unfortunate accident during her work cum holiday trip to Bali. The actress is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation as doctors evaluate her condition and plan the next stage of treatment. According to the latest update shared on her behalf, Nushrratt will undergo spine surgery after further medical evaluation. Her immediate treatment and recovery are currently the main priority.

Arrangements are also being made to bring the actress back to Mumbai from Bali through an air ambulance. Once she returns to Mumbai, she will undergo the required surgery and continue her treatment under medical supervision. The update did not provide additional details about the accident or the exact circumstances in which the injury occurred.

Nushrratt had travelled to Bali for a trip that combined professional work with a holiday. Following the accident, her plans changed as she was admitted to a hospital and placed under observation. The medical team is now assessing her condition before she undergoes surgery. Her return to Mumbai is being organised so that the next stage of her treatment can take place there. Given the nature of the spinal injury and the surgery, the actress is expected to need sufficient time for rest and recovery. As a result, her professional commitments scheduled over the next few weeks are likely to be affected. Further decisions about her work will depend on her recovery and medical advice.

The update also requested privacy for Nushrratt during this period as she focuses on her treatment. Her team has asked people to give her the necessary space while she recovers from the injury. The statement also expressed gratitude to everyone who has shown concern and sent good wishes following news of the accident.

Further information about her condition and treatment will be shared when considered appropriate. For now, Nushrratt remains under medical care in Bali, with arrangements underway for her return to Mumbai by air ambulance. Her upcoming spine surgery and recovery will determine when she can resume her regular professional schedule. The actress has several work commitments, but those are expected to remain secondary while she completes her treatment and recovery.