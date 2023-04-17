scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nushrratt Bharuccha to star opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda in Hindi remake of 'Chatrapathi'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) The upcoming action film ‘Chatrapathi’ will star actress Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead. The film is the Hindi remake of ‘Chatrapathi’ in which she has been paired opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda. The film also marks Bellamkonda’s Hindi film debut.

Talking about the role in ‘Chatrapathi’, the actress said, “I am excited, but I also have goosebumps. This is my first pan-India action drama, and I couldn’t have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas.”

Presented by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios ‘Chatrapathi’, directed by V.V. Vinayak and written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, the film is an official remake of S.S. Rajamouli’s Prabhas-starrer with the same title. The film also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra in pivotal roles.

The film is set to release in India on May 12, 2023.

–IANS

aa/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
'Rabb Se Hai Dua' actor Ankit Raizada takes inspiration from Shahid Kapoor
Next article
'Balle Balle' 2.0 was Salman's idea, says Sukhbir; actor even penned lyrics
This May Also Interest You
Sports

I want to play in the Olympics and win Gold medal for my country, says 16-yr-old Sunelita Toppo

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Vyshak, Siraj star in RCB's 23-win over Delhi Capitals (Ld)

News

13 women accuse French thespian Gerard Depardieu of sexual misconduct

Technology

Musk gives April 20 as fresh deadline to remove all legacy Blue badges

Sports

BCCI announce increase in prize money for all men's and women's domestic tournaments

Sports

IPL 2023: The clarity Hetmyer showed is praise-worthy, says Pragyan Ojha

Sports

IPL 2023: Ricky Ponting should take the blame for Delhi's disastrous start, says Virender Sehwag

Technology

Engineers develop stretchable, bendable OLED display for wearable tech

Sports

IPL 2023: People made a huge thing about fifties, says Sikandar Raza after leading Punjab to win

Sports

IPL 2023: Curran, Rabada star as Punjab Kings keep Lucknow Super Giants to 159/8

Technology

Roblox introduces Limiteds for creators to make, sell limited-run avatar gear

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals captain Samson fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over rate

Technology

ESA's JUICE mission postponed to Friday due to bad weather

News

Jeremy Renner recounts snow plough accident: 'Very bad way to start the year'

Technology

SpaceX calls off launch attempt of Starship

Technology

SoftBank sells VC arm to Singapore-based firm led by Masayoshi's younger brother

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi hospital performs auto liver transplant on Kyrgyzstan woman

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US