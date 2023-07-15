scorecardresearch
Old rival Janet Jackson reaches out to Madonna to wish her well

Los Angeles, July 15 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Janet Jackson has contacted Madonna to bury the hatchet and wish her a speedy recovery after the Material Girl suffered a serious health scare.

Last month, fans were shocked to learn Madonna’s own family and friends feared she was going to die when she contracted a bacterial infection, reports Mirror.co.uk.

While the 64-year-old star is said to be recovering from the medical scare, being hospitalised has impacted her upcoming Celebration World Tour which was due to kick off this weekend, and has now been pushed back to October.

Now reports have suggested that one of Madonna’s oldest chart rivals, 57-year-old Janet, has contacted her to urge her to get well soon.

A source told The Sun: “Janet heard Madonna was unwell so reached out. They haven’t always seen eye to eye but they respect each other as they are two of the last megastars from their generation of music. Janet can relate to the ­pressures of touring.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, reports of a rivalry between Madonna and Janet have rumbled for decades even though the former dated the latter’s brother, Michael Jackson.

Janet’s sibling Jermain Jackson wrote about Madonna’s fling with the late singer Michael Jackson, who died aged 50 in June 2009.

Writing in his memoir, titled You Are Not Alone: Michael: Through a Brother’s Eyes, Jermaine claimed Madonna and Michale dated briefly in 1991 but the romance came to an abrupt end when: “they were at dinner one night and she had the temerity to criticise Janet.” It is believed word then got back to Janet herself, sparking a feud between the two.

–IANSaa/kvd

