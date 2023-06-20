scorecardresearch
Oliver Stone says 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is 'disgusting beyond belief'

Los Angeles, June 20 (IANS) Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone, known for his work in films like ‘Scarface’, ‘Platoon’, ‘Wall Street’ and ‘JFK’, has described ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ as “disgusting beyond belief,” and that Marvel movies are not “believable”.

In an interview with Variety, the 76-year-old director said: “I saw ‘John Wick 4’ on the plane. Talk about volume. I think the film is disgusting beyond belief. Disgusting. I don’t know what people are thinking. Maybe I was watching G.I. Joe when I was a kid.”

He continued: “But (Keanu Reeves) kills, what, three, four hundred people in the f****g movie. And as a combat veteran, I gotta tell you, not one of them is believable. I realise it’s a movie, but it’s become a video game more than a movie. It’s lost touch with reality.”

“The audience perhaps likes the video game. But I get bored by it. How many cars can crash? How many stunts can you do? What’s the difference between ‘Fast and Furious’ and some other film? It’s just one thing after another. Whether it’s a super-human Marvel character or just a human being like John Wick, it doesn’t make any difference. It’s not believable,” he added.

Stone said he’s “not complaining.”

“I made 20 feature films. Maybe I’ll make 21 before I go. That’d be nice,” he said. “I have one in mind but I’m not going to tell you what it is,” he told Variety.

Stone has written the script for movies like ‘Conan the Barbarian’ and ‘Scarface’, before moving on to directing films like ‘Platoon’, ‘Natural Born Killers’ and ‘Savages’.

The John Wick series was created by Derek Kolstad, while the films were directed by Chad Stahelski.

Stone was in Romania to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Transilvania Film Festival, which also programmed a small retrospective in honour of the three-time Academy Award-winning director including his latest film, the pro-nuclear-energy documentary ‘Nuclear Now’.

