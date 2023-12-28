Omkar Kapoor opens up on his character in ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actor Omkar Kapoor, who is known for his work in films such as ‘Masoom’, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’, and others, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show ‘Aangan-Aapno Kaa’.

The actor has opened up on his character, and said that the show brings out an important topic of conversation.

Omkar will be seen playing Dr Siddhant in the show.

Speaking about the same, Omkar said: “I am happy to be a part of the show that questions the norm of why should a girl stop treating her family as priority post marriage. The show brings out an important topic of conversation.”

“Talking about my role, I play a resilient and compassionate doctor who has all the qualifications that Pallavi’s character is looking for in a groom. It will be interesting to see if Pallavi and Siddhant agree on this match or not,” added the ‘Mela’ actor.

‘Aangan- Aapno Kaa’ narrates the heartwarming tale of an unwavering bond between a daughter and her father. With its relatable story of Pallavi Sharma (Ayushi Khurana) who is unwilling to compromise her love and responsibility towards her father Jaidev (Mahesh Thakur), the show tugs at the audience’s heartstrings.

While Pallavi has made a decision, it is her father who wishes to see his daughter married.

In upcoming episodes, viewers will see that Jaidev’s attempts to convince Pallavi to go in vain. Pallavi says she will only agree to get married if her partner is willing to be a part of her family.

At this juncture, a new entrant promises to ruffle some feathers in the Sharma family. Omkar’s character Siddhant is a compassionate and loving doctor, who has lost both his parents but continues to face life with resilience. He is a family man, who admires Pallavi’s wish for a partner who cares for her family.

It airs on Sony SAB.

–IANS

sp/prw