On-screen adversaries, Ishaan Dhawan, Vineet Choudhary share strong camaraderie off-camera

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Packing in strong emotional conflicts with much suspense, ‘Dhruv Tara’ has earned a very positive audience response. Actors of the show Ishaan Dhawan (Dhruv) and Vineet Chaudhary (Senapati Samrat), whose characters don’t see eye to eye in the show, share a strong camaraderie off-screen. 

Sharing a strong bond born of their shared experiences, countless hours spent on set, and a mutual love for the craft, these actors have forged a bond which is the polar opposite of their on-screen personas.

Ishaan Dhawan speaking of the two actors’ bond said, “I believe the true essence of our craft lies in the ability to connect with our co-stars, both on and off the screen. While Dhruv and Senapati may be sworn enemies in the world of ‘Dhruv Tara’, off-screen, we are great friends.”

He further mentioned, “Working alongside such talented actors and sharing this journey with them has been an incredible experience. As an actor, when you have a shared passion for storytelling and are in sync with your co-stars, delivering your performance becomes effortless.”

Vineet Chaudhury, who plays the character of Senapati Samrat, said, “Playing the role of Senapati Samrat on ‘Dhruv Tara’ has been an exhilarating experience, especially when you consider the fiery on-screen rivalry between my character and Dhruv”.

“However, off-screen, Ishaan and I share a bond that goes beyond our characters’ conflicts. We support and cheer for each other. Though we play adversaries on the show, our genuine affection and respect off-screen remind us that true friendship can blossom unexpectedly,” he added.

‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’ airs from Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

