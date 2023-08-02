scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Oppenheimer enters the 100 CR club in India

Oppenheimer, the masterpiece has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience throughout the country; enters the 100 CR club in India

By Editorial Desk
Oppenheimer enters the 100 CR club in India
Oppenheimer

Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) recently released one of the most anticipated movies of this year- Oppenheimer. The masterpiece has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience throughout the country. The film revolves around the epic story of American scientist, J Robert Oppenheimer and how he created the atomic bombs.

Oppenheimer features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh in pivotal roles.

Known for creating magic Christopher Nolan’s this magnetic experience has now successfully completed two weeks in the theatres and is still running strong. The movie has managed to enter the 100 CR club in the Indian markets and has become the highest-grossing Imax film for Hollywood in India.

The craze for this movie has been commendable and the box office numbers are expected to go even higher. Ever since its release the shows across the theatres in the country have been running housefull. The Movie has managed to lead at the Indian box office and has been able to beat the competition coming its way.

Oppenheimer hit the Indian theatres on July 21, 2023. If you haven’t watched it yet, book your tickets now!

0
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
England, Australia docked points, fined for slow overrate during men's Ashes 2023
This May Also Interest You
Sports

England, Australia docked points, fined for slow overrate during men's Ashes 2023

Technology

MIT engineers develop battery alternative using cement & carbon black

Technology

WhatsApp releases update to fix call quality issue on Android beta

News

Joining 'OTT gang' undeniably enticing, says Nargis Fakhri

News

Prem's casting gave the genre and show its due respect, says 'Commando' director Vipul Shah

News

Geetanjali Mishra uses face pack made from Pomegranate seeds for monsoon skincare routine

Technology

Krafton to introduce Indian faction in 'Road To Valor: Empires'

News

Madonna gets special shoutout from Beyonce at Renaissance Tour concert

News

Angus Cloud had completed filming for three projects prior to his untimely death

News

Debutant Prem on Vidyut Jammwal: He is the OG commando

News

'Heartbreaking', say Bollywood celebs on demise of art director Nitin Desai

News

Emma Corrin to play a mysterious villainous role in 'Deadpool 3'

News

Hollywood gets snubbed by Saudi Arabia as local language movies dominate markets in KSA

News

Varun Tej-starrer ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ to feature vintage muscle car reflecting hero’s arc

News

Sinead O’Connor had tweeted about desire to end her life

Technology

Porter rejigs top leadership as it sets new logistics goals

News

Joaquin Phoenix slaps Vanessa Kirby in shocking unscripted moment for 'Napoleon'

News

Badshah on IGT's 'Faith in Action': Expect nothing less than excellence from people of Nagaland

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US