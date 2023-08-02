Oppenheimer enters the 100 CR club in India

Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) recently released one of the most anticipated movies of this year- Oppenheimer. The masterpiece has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience throughout the country. The film revolves around the epic story of American scientist, J Robert Oppenheimer and how he created the atomic bombs.

Oppenheimer features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh in pivotal roles.

Known for creating magic Christopher Nolan’s this magnetic experience has now successfully completed two weeks in the theatres and is still running strong. The movie has managed to enter the 100 CR club in the Indian markets and has become the highest-grossing Imax film for Hollywood in India.

The craze for this movie has been commendable and the box office numbers are expected to go even higher. Ever since its release the shows across the theatres in the country have been running housefull. The Movie has managed to lead at the Indian box office and has been able to beat the competition coming its way.

Oppenheimer hit the Indian theatres on July 21, 2023. If you haven’t watched it yet, book your tickets now!