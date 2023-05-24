scorecardresearch
OTT show 'Kohrra' is an investigative drama surrounding a murdered NRI

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) The upcoming streaming show ‘Kohrra’ explores dysfunctional family dynamics and the dark facets of love and relationship through the overlay of a crime investigation.

The show, which had its title revealed on Wednesday, is an investigative drama and stars Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly and Manish Chaudhary, and has a mix of Hindi and Punjabi languages.

The story follows the discovery of a murdered NRI just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab. As the investigation unfolds a world of deceit, secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families are revealed.

Sudip Sharma, the mastermind behind the series, said: “When Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia came to me with the idea of ‘Kohrra’, I was drawn to the possibilities of a fresh and distinct cop investigative story underlined with the complexities of human emotions. Together, we’ve tried to create a show that not only engages you and keeps you hooked throughout but also stays with you after.”

Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, and put together by screenwriter Sudip Sharma and filmmaker Randeep Jha, ‘Kohrra’ is slated to release on Netflix.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
'Doing an out-an-out action film is something I wanted to do,' says Shahid Kapoor
