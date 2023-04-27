scorecardresearch
OTT show 'Yeh Meri Family' renewed for season 2

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) The streaming series ‘Yeh Meri Family,’ which took the audiences back to the 1990s with its exceptional storyline, is getting renewed for the second season. The new season promises to explore a few new characters and facets, delving into topics that viewers can relate to.

Set in the backdrop of the winter season, the new season will revolve around the nuances of how a middle-class family from the 1990s went about their daily routine, but this time the situations would have an interesting twist. The show will reflect simpler times of the 1990s when people used to hang posters of their favourite Bollywood actor in their rooms, when owning a car made the neighbours envious, when the entire country rejoiced in Sachin’s century, and when having a landline phone at home was a luxury.

Talking about the second season, Vijay Koshy, president, TVF, said, “Our endeavour has been to depict a strong multigenerational family drama set in the 1990s. The 90s era was the innocent period just before the advent of social media and other devices. It adds a lot of nostalgia and reminds you of simpler times. A large portion of TVF’s early audience is from the 1990s generation, so we understand the emotional connect that people have with this era. We are confident that ‘Yeh Meri Family’ season 2 will strike an emotional chord with everyone who has lived through the 1990s and will deliver an exceptional experience.”

The soon to be released season 2 will premiere exclusively on Amazon miniTV.

–IANS

aa/bg

