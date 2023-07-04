scorecardresearch
Owain Arthur used detective skills to crack ‘The Rings of Power’ character

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actor Owain Arthur, who plays Prince Durin in the streaming series ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, has shared that he did detective work to learn about his character in the show.

To understand his character, he approached it from different angle just like how a detective takes account of different permutations and combinations of the given set of situations,

Sharing his process of approaching the character, the actor said, “I think that you need to look for the given circumstances that you need to know. Like, what are the rules I need to follow? What do we know already? What is written down about Durin that we can find out? Because as an actor, you kind of hunt for that information and you do detective work and almost a psychologist’s work really, just to figure out who he is. And then you get a better grasp of how he would react to various scenarios.”

He further mentioned, “And you get a true … or you begin to get the order of this character. So I did that. Even though there’s not much written about Durin himself, there’s a lot on dwarves, obviously, in the books. And there’s a joy, I think, to the dwarves that I get from the source material. So that was the main thing I wanted to explore was where is the joy in Durin and where is the joy in the dwarves? And it’s a very human side to him that I enjoy exploring.”

The second season of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ will soon drop on Prime Video.

–IANS

aa/uk

