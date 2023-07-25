scorecardresearch
Owen Wilson regrets not sharing any scenes with Jamie Lee Curtis on 'Haunted Mansion'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 25 (IANS) Hollywood actor Owen Wilson was disappointed not to share any scenes with Jamie Lee Curtis on ‘Haunted Mansion’.

The 54-year-old ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ star features in the new Disney movie as priest Kent, but lamented shooting his scenes separately from the ‘Halloween’ actress who stars as the floating head in a crystal ball Madame Leota.

As per Female First UK, Wilson told ComicBook.com: “Well, I don’t get to work with Jamie Lee Curtis, and I was a little bit sort of, ‘Oh, gosh. That’s too bad. But that was only sort of made more clear, because we were doing some press the other day, and she has great energy, and she’s a very formidable person. I’m a bit more slow, from Texas, and she’s, you know… But I really enjoy her energy.”

“It’s a great cast. I think that’s kind of been one of the pleasures, hopefully, for people in seeing this movie is sort of seeing the different famous faces that pop up,” he added.

Despite missing out on collaborating with Jamie, Owen was thrilled that he got the chance to share scenes with Danny DeVito — who plays the role of historian Bruce in the picture based on the Disneyland attraction.

The ‘Wedding Crashers’ star said: “I couldn’t ask to be slapped by anyone better and more impressive and great than Danny DeVito. And that is kind of somebody that I was really excited to work with. And my friend, Woody Harrelson. They’re friends and Woody had just said how great Danny is. And so it was fun to finally get to know him.”

Meanwhile, Wilson is to star alongside Woody Harrelson in the upcoming crime thriller ‘Lips Like Sugar’, which is being written by Anthony Tambakis and directed by Brantley Gutierrez.

The logline for the film, which is also being produced by Harrelson, reads: “Set during the 1984 Olympic Games in L.A. and loosely based on a true story, the coming-of-age thriller is set against the backdrop of the punk and skate worlds of West Los Angeles.”

It further reads, “As the new friendship of two teenage girls from different walks of life unfolds and city officials focus on the Olympics, the lives of two former detectives (Harrelson and Wilson) become intertwined when one of the girls goes missing.”

Wilson, who has also starred in ‘Zoolander’ and Pixar’s ‘Cars’, plays Mobius M Mobius in Disney+’s ‘Loki’, which is due to return later this year with a six-episode second season.

–IANS

anv/prw

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

