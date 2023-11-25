Ozzy Osbourne believes he'll survive nuclear bomb if WWIII erupts

Los Angeles, Nov 25 (IANS) Rocker Ozzy Osbourne believes that there’s a chance he could survive a World War III nuclear blast on his mansion.

He is turning 75 on December 3, and he said that if another global conflict erupted he’d invite his enemy to target his house just to see if he was tough enough to endure a blast.

“If World War Three ever happens, and they start using the big (bombs), I’m going to put a big target on my roof! I wanna be right under the thing! I’ll just say… ‘I bet you can’t hit our house.'”

“Even if they’ve got a 50-megaton bomb! Imagine if I crawled from the debris with half a body, shouting, ‘I’M STILL HERE!’ ” he told Rolling Stone magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Ozzy chatted to the magazine to mark being given the Icon Award at the first Rolling Stone UK Awards on Thursday, November 23.

The Black Sabbath star said about being given the trophy, “I wish I felt like a icon! I’ve had a long career, and I’ve raised a few eyebrows along the way. I’ve met some amazing people. I’ve done some good gigs, and I’ve done some bad gigs.”

Ozzy is set to retire as he continues to battle a rare, but mild, form of Parkinson’s. But he says it is his surgeries following a fall in 2019 that have resulted in his biggest health battles.

An accident dislodged metal rods which had been inserted into his back after a quad bike accident at his home in Buckinghamshire, south-east England, in 2003 and earlier this year, the rocker underwent spinal surgery for a fourth time in a bid to repair another operation – where a tumour was also discovered.

He has since been seen using a cane to help him get around and he’s admitted his balance has gone.

